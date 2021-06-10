Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) has notified vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer to be appointed initially for a period of five years. The online application process for the recruitment will commence on June 18. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website getcogujarat.com till July 9.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 352 JE vacancies out of which 300 are for the post of JE Electrical and 52 for JE Civil. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Unreserved Category – 35 Years, reserved category – 40 years.

Educational qualification:

JE Electrical: B.E. (Electrical) / B.Tech (Electrical) B.E (Electricals & Electronics) / B.Tech.(Electricals & Electronics) from recognized University with a minimum 55% aggregate marks of 7th and 8th Semester exam.

JE Civil: B.E. (Civil) / B.Tech (Civil) from recognized University with minimum 55% aggregate marks of 7th and 8th Semester exam.

Here’s GETCO Junior Engineer recruitment 2021 official notification.

Selection procedure

The selection of candidates for the above posts shall be on the basis of marks obtained in the online exam and subject to reservation rules and successful document verification. The exam will be conducted in online mode only considering the number of candidates registered.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 500 (for UR, SEBC & EWS) and Rs 250 (SC/ST) has to be paid online.