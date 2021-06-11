Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will today i.e., June 11 conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by 4.00 PM on the official website appsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 17 vacancies, out of which, 4 vacancies are for the Department of Hydro Power Development (DHPD), 12 for Public Works Department (PWD), 1 for PHE and Water Supply.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on June 11, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a Bachelor of Engineering or Technology in Civil from a recognised university. Candidates appearing or who have appeared in the final semester examination shall also be eligible to apply for the vacancies.

Application Fee

As per the notice, the examination fee for the APST candidates is Rs 100 and Rs 150 is applicable to other candidates.

Steps to apply for Asst Engineer (Civil) vacancies

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in written test followed by viva-voce. To appear for the viva-voce, candidates must qualify the written test by securing a minimum of 33% in each subject and an aggregate total of 45% minimum.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.