The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has notified 721 vacancies of Constable and Sub-Inspector for which online applications from men, women and transgender people will be sought. The application window will be available between June 22 and July 15. Interested candidates can apply at the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

The Board will conduct the recruitment drive for 477 posts of SIs in the main police cadre and 244 posts of Constables (communication) in the technical cadre of Odisha Police.

According to media reports, transgender candidates are eligible to apply. “I invite qualified women and men to join the Odisha Police as constables (communication) and SIs to serve the people of the state. Also, for the first time, people belonging to the transgender category can apply for both the posts,” Director General of Police Abhay told reporters in Cuttack, reported PTI.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-25 years as of January 2021.

Educational qualification: The minimum qualification for the SI post is graduation, while that of the constable (communication) post is Plus II with a diploma in computer application.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed recruitment notification available on the official website.

Selection procedure

Candidates are required to undergo a computer-based/written exam, besides physical and efficiency tests. The exam will consist of objective-type MCQ having two papers.

Here’s Odisha Police SI, Constable recruitment notification 2021.