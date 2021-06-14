The National Law Institute University has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Law Professors. The last date for submission of the duly filled application form is June 30 up to 5.00 PM.

Interested candidates can download the application form available at the official website nliu.ac.in. A separate application in the prescribed form must be submitted for each post. Soft copies of duly filled in applications shall be sent to registrar@nliu.ac.in and hard copies to be sent by post to the Registrar, National Law Institute University, Kerwa Dam Road, Bhopal – 462 044.

Vacancy details

Professor of Law ADR (Leave Vacancy) - 1 Professor of Cyber Law - 1 Associate Professor of Law - 4(with specialization in Environmental Law / Criminal Law / IP & Business Law / Constitutional Law) Associate Professor of Digital Forensic - 1 Assistant Professor of Law - 4(with specialization in Constitutional Law / Human Rights Law / Criminal Law / Corporate Law / ADR / Taxation) Assistant Professor of Economics - 1 Assistant Professor of Cyber Law / Information Security -1 Assistant Professor of Digital Forensics -1

Here’s NLIU Professor recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates are advised to read the official notification for details on educational qualification and work experience.

Selection procedure

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for an interview (before the Selection Committee) on the date and time fixed by NLIU.

Application fee

A Demand Draft of Rs 1,000 (Rs 500 for ST/SC Candidates), non-refundable, drawn in favour of the “Director, NLIU, Bhopal” payable at Bhopal must be enclosed with the application form.

Here’s direct link to NLIU Professor recruitment 2021 application form.