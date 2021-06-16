The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will release the first admission list of the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2021 today. Candidates can check the first admission list on the official website jam.iisc.ac.in.

The JAM 2021 first admission list for each programme will be prepared by IISc Bangalore on the basis of the order of preference given by the candidate in the admission form and the corresponding rank in the merit list.

A direct intimation will be sent to candidates after the release of the first admission list. The candidates will then have to submit an acceptance form and pay the advance booking fee. The fee for individuals belonging to the General/ OBC- NCL/ EW category will have to pay Rs 10,000 while individuals belonging to the SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay Rs 5,000.

The payment must be made online through JOAPS, by the deadline mentioned in the offer letter. This fee will then be transferred to the admitting institute and will later be adjusted against the institute fee.

If a qualified candidate is allotted a seat through the first admission list, the lower preferences of the candidate will be cancelled. If the candidate has any higher preferences (indicated through the admission form), they will be placed on a waiting list for the same.

If seats remain vacant after the first admission process is over, the Organizing Institute will prepare a Second Admission List. This second list will be announced by the Organizing Institute on July 01, 2021 (Thursday) on JAM 2021 website and an intimation based on the second list, if any, will be sent to the candidates concerned by the Organizing Institute.