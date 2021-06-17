Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has notified various vacancies of revenue inspector (Patwari/Lekhpal). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in from June 22 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies and pay the application fee is August 5 and 7, respectively.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up 513 vacancies, of which 366 vacancies are for the post of revenue inspector (Patwari) and 147 for revenue inspector (Lekhpal).

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Applicants should be between the age of 21 years and 28 years as on July 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduation degree from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 whereas candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 150.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of written test followed by Physical Eligibility Test.

