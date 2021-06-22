Bihar STET 2019 result for Science, Sanskrit and Urdu declared
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test or STET 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results for STET 2019 Science, Sanskrit and Urdu on the official website bsebstet2019.in.
STET 2019 was conducted for 15 subjects and around 1.78 lakh participated in it, according to reports. Out of the total, the results of 12 subjects were declared in March in which a total of 1,27,000 appeared. The results of three subjects — Urdu, Sanskrit and Science were pending.
Steps to check STET 2019 result:
- Visit official website bsebstet2019.in
- Click on STET 2019 result link
- Enter Application Number and date of birth to login
- Check result and download scorecard.