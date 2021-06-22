The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test or STET 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results for STET 2019 Science, Sanskrit and Urdu on the official website bsebstet2019.in.

STET 2019 was conducted for 15 subjects and around 1.78 lakh participated in it, according to reports. Out of the total, the results of 12 subjects were declared in March in which a total of 1,27,000 appeared. The results of three subjects — Urdu, Sanskrit and Science were pending.

◆ साथ ही शिक्षा मंत्री द्वारा पेपर-I एवं पेपर-II के सभी 15 विषयों में विषयवार रिक्ति के अनुसार मेधाक्रम (Position in Merit list) भी जारी किया गया।



◆ संबंधित परीक्षार्थी अपना परीक्षाफल तथा संबंधित विषय में अपना मेधाक्रम वेबसाइट https://t.co/caI7bkk8Nm पर देख सकते हैं। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) June 21, 2021

Steps to check STET 2019 result: