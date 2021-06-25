The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 35 Assistant Engineers. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form and pay the fee is July 21.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 posts of Assitant Engineer (Electrical), 8 of AE Executive Trainee – Electrical and 7 of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on a contract basis at Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The age limit for the posts of AE (Electrical) and Civil is 18 to 45 years and for AE Executive Trainee – Electrical is 18 to 30 years.

Educational qualification:

AE (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering discipline.



Degree in Civil Engineering discipline. AE (Electrical): Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering discipline.



Degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering discipline. AE Executive Trainee – Electrical: Full-time B.E./B.Tech. (Electrical) or B.E./B.Tech. (Electrical and Electronics)/M.Tech.(Electrical)/Post Graduate Diploma in Hydro Power Plant engineering from a recognized University.

Selection procedure

HPPSC will conduct an online screening/preliminary test for all eligible applicants. Candidates who qualify the exam will be called for interviews/personality tests. The final merit list will be prepared after interviews and document verification.

Exam fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 400 as an examination fee online. The amount has relaxations for reserved category candidates.

HPPSC AE recruitment 2021 notifications:

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee – Electrical)

Steps to apply for the HPPSC AE recruitment 2021:

Visit HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on ‘Apply Online’ tab and then on online application registration’ Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download copy of application form and take printout

Here’s direct link to register for HPPSC recruitment.