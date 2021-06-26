Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on UPPSC’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in till July 23.

The application process commenced on June 25. The last date to submit the application form is July 26.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 128 vacancies of Assistant Professor in different specialties.

The applicants from unreserved/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 105 whereas candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman will have to pay Rs 65. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor (Orthopedics): MS (Orthopedics) or an equivalent qualification with three years of teaching experience in the subject in a recognized Medical College/University/Institution as Junior Resident/Registrar/ Demonstrator/Tutor as a postgraduate student and in addition one year experience as Senior Resident in the concerned subject.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT ADVT.NO. 03/2021-2022” Click on “Apply” against the advertisement Register and proceed with the application Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.