The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon close the application window for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2021 (II) Exam. Eligible candidates can fill and submit their online applications at the website upsconline.nic.in till 6.00 PM today.

UPSC will conduct the NDA/NA (II) Exam 2021 on September 5 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2022. The e-admit card will be released three weeks before the examinations.

Vacancies

National Defence Academy: 370 to include 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties).

370 to include 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force (including 28 for ground Duties). Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30

30 TOTAL: 400

Here’s UPSC NDA/NA II exam 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2, 2003 and not later than January 1, 2006 are eligible.

Educational qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent exam conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the NA: Class 12 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent.

Candidates who are appearing in Class 12 or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Selection Process

To be acceptable, candidates for the Army/Navy/Naval Academy and Air Force should secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in (i) Written examination (total 900 marks) as fixed by UPSC at their discretion and (ii) Officer Potentiality Test (total 900 marks) as fixed by the Services Selection Board at their discretion.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for UPSC NDA/NA II exam 2021:

Visit website upsconline.nic.in Click on ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ Click on Part 1 registration and fill basic information, select post Proceed to Part 2, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and print a downloaded copy.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC NDA/NA II exam 2021.