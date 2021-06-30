Gujarat High Court notifies Private Secretary posts; apply from July 1
Interested candidates will be able to apply for July 1 (12.00 noon) onwards at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
The High Court of Gujarat has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Private Secretary. Interested candidates will be able to apply for July 1 (12.00 noon) onwards at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 15.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 27 vacancies.
Important Dates
- Commencement of online applications: July 1
- Last date to apply online: July 15
- Tentative date for Preliminary Test (Objective TypeMCQs): August 28
- Tentative date for Stenography Test / Skill Test: September 29
- Tentative date for Vivavoce Test (Oral Interview): October/November, 2021
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 18 years and more than the age of 35 years as on July 15, 2021. Upper age limit relaxation applicable for candidates from reserved category.
Essential Qualification: The applicants should hole a bachelor’s degree from a recognized University. Candidate must possess a certificate regarding basic knowledge of computer. Speed of 120 words per minute in English Short Hand.
Here’s the direct link to the official notice.
Application Fee
Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen are required to pay the fees of Rs 500 plus the usual Bank Charges. Candidates from other category will have to pay Rs 1000 plus the usual Bank Charges.
Selection Process
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Aggregate Marks obtained by the candidates in the Stenography/Skill Test and viva voce Test.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.