Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant (Clerk-cum-Computer Operator). Interested candidates can apply at the official website oil-india.com till July 15.

The OIL Clerk recruitment is being conducted for 120 vacant posts of Junior Assistant at OIL, Field Headquarters, Duliajan. The post will entail working in remote/far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Here’s OIL Clerk recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: General (18-30 years), SC/ST (18-35years), OBC (18-33 years).

Educational qualification: (i) Passed 10+2 in any stream from Government Recognized Board/ University with 40% marks; (ii) Passed Diploma/Certificate in Computer Application of minimum six months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, etc

Selection procedure

The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% mark. The exam will comprise of questions in the MCQ format and will include questions for testing the requisite skills i.e. proficiency in MS Office. Final selection will be made in order of merit on the basis of the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test (CBT) only.

Application fee

Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 200. SC/ST/EWS/PwD/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted.

Here’s direct link to apply for OIL Clerk recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for OIL Clerk recruitment 2021: