RINL recruitment 2021: Apply for 319 Trade Apprentice posts at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited
The Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the engagement of Trade Apprentices. Interested candidates can apply at the official website vizagsteel.com till July 17 (by 6.00 PM).
RINL will recruit candidates for a total of 319 Trade Apprentice posts for a period of one year with a monthly stipend of Rs 7700 and Rs 8050 for different trades. The online exam will be held on August 8. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying.
Here’s RINL Trade Apprentice notification 2021.
RINL Apprentice vacancies
|Trades
|Vacancies
|Fitter
|75
|Turner
|10
|Machinist
|20
|Welder (Gas & Electric)
|40
|Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMTM)
|20
|Electrician
|60
|Carpenter
|20
|Mechanic Refrigeration and air conditioning
|40
|Mechanic diesel
|30
|Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA)
|30
|Total
|319
Eligibility criteria
Age: Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on October 1, 2021.
Educational Qualification: ITI Pass with NCVT Certificate in concerned Trade.
Selection procedure
The selection process would consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh only. Duration of Test shall be of 120 minutes i.e. two hours duration comprising both Aptitude and Technical segments. The final selection for engagement of apprentices will be based on Computer Based Test marks.
Application fee
General/OBC/EWS: Rs 200
SC/ST/PWD: Rs 100
Steps to apply for RINL Apprentice posts:
- Visit official website vizagsteel.com
- Go to ‘Careers’ section and click on ‘Online registration for- Trade Apprentices’
- Register using personal and contact details
- Select the desired post and fill application form
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit form
- Download form and take a printout.