Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Kochi has notified 168 Apprentice vacancies for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973. Graduate and Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2019, 2020 and 2021) are eligible to apply for the vacancies on or before July 25, 2021.

However, the last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Kochi Refinery is July 20, 2021.

The recruitment aims to fill up 168 vacancies, of which 120 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Apprentices and 48 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. The Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should be between the age of 18 years to 27 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentices: First Class Engineering Degree [Full Time Course] in the respective discipline with 60% marks from a recognized lndian University/lnstitute (Relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates and relaxation applicable for reserved posts only).

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: First Class Diploma in Engineering (Full Time Course) in the respective discipline with 60% marks from State Board of Technical Education/recognized lndian University (Relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates and relaxation applicable for reserved posts only).

Steps to apply for BPCL apprentice posts

Visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in Click Enroll Fill up the application form and generate a unique enrolment number After a day, log in to the portal and click on establishment request menu Click on Find Establishment Upload Resume, choose establishment name and type “Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Kochi Refinery” and search Click apply Click apply again

Here’s the direct link to enroll on NATS portal.

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and interview. The final merit list would be prepared according to categories General/SC/ST/OBC/PWD on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.