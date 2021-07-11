The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the exam details of the Haryana Police Male Constable GD exam 2020. The HSSC Male Constable GD exam will be held on August 7 and 8. Candidates can check the exam notice official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC recruitment exam will be held 5,500 Male Constable (General Duty) posts in the state police department. The OMR-based written exam will be conducted from 10.30 AM to 12 noon (Morning Session) and 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM (Evening Session) at various Districts H.Q. and Sub-Divisions of Haryana.

HSSC will release the admit cards of the candidates on its official website on July 31. The date, session and exam centre will be mentioned in the admit card and candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully.

Here’s HSSC Male Constable GD exam 2020 detailed notice.

About the exam

The HSSC Male Constable GD Knowledge Test shall be of the objective type having 100 multiple-choice questions of 80 marks for a duration of 90 minutes. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The medium of examination shall be bilingual i.e. both in English as well as Hindi. More details in the exam notice.

The candidates who have qualified in Knowledge Test shall be put to a Physical Screening Test, which would be only qualifying in nature, to judge their physical fitness and endurance. The candidates who have qualified the PST shall have to undergo Physical Measurement Test, follwoed by scrutiny of documents.