This is a very well written, informative and objective article even as its underlying theme is reverence and admiration for the late Stan Swamy (Remembering Stan Swamy, the revolutionary who challenged everything – including the Church). – Karandikar

***

The death of tribal rights activist Stan Swamy leaves a clear and deep bruise on the face of the National Investigation Agency and the Indian judiciary. He died under judicial custody. His demise has raised attention towards the stringent and draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Three bail petitions of 84-year-old Swamy on the grounds of health and age were already rejected by the court depriving his right to life. Indian law works on the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” but practically the UAPA works on the principle of “guilty until proven innocent”. – Sharjil Salahuddin

***

In the contemporary world, we are witnessing a situation of never before. Let us ensure that the voice of Stan Swamy is not drowned. It is late yet better late than never for justice. – Pauline Parnell

Spyware attack

This is a very good article (Supreme Court, EC, Opposition: Spyware attack threatens pillars of India’s electoral democracy). Governments spying on citizens is not healthy for any democracy. It looks like Bharatiya Janata Party’s government’s days are numbered. – MS Murty

***

We are living in a world where there is no privacy. It is shocking that even a relatively expensive device such as an Apple iPhone is hacked and is considered equally insecure, if not more, to malware attacks. – Ramana Gove

PM Modi’s record

It is difficult to understand how much hatred the author has for Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Ramachandra Guha: How Modi is trying to use Gandhi’s name to whitewash his dark record). People like you only criticise Modi’s all actions. The more you write such articles, the more people will love him. There is no comparison of PM Modi and his untiring and selfless actions. – Rajender Chaudhary

***

In my opinion, the writer is very badly trying to show PM Modi down. You cannot be a well-wisher of India and side with the bad forces of our country. Jai Bharat, jai Modi. – Narayanan Kartha

***

Ramchandra Guha’s writings are full of iniquities and bitterness towards PM Modi and they are abhorred by people. The author is rendering a great disservice to the nation and to himself. – Swaraj Patel

Population control plan

I totally disagree with Abhishek Sudhir’s views that Uttar Pradesh’s population control Bill is disastrous (Uttar Pradesh’s population control plan is not only unconstitutional – it may also be disastrous). For decades, overpopulation has been a major concern in India. However, the previous governments did not do anything to control it. We have limited resources and we cannot let the population grow uncontrolled when we cannot provide the basic amenities to our existing citizens. I applaud Chief Minister Adityanath’s initiatives. Population control laws should be created for the entire country. – Praveen Arora

***

Uttar Pradesh’s population policy for 2021-’30 unveiled by CM Adityanath makes good sense to control and stabilise the population of the state to promote sustainable development with more equitable distribution of resources. Given the limited ecological and economic resources at hand, this policy is crucial for ensuring basic amenities like health, education and rights to clean air and drinking water. Opposition parties should stop doing politics over the issue. – Akash Kumar