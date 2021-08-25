On August 21, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while addressing the launch of the “Ubharte Sitaare Fund” in Lucknow, claimed that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of micro, small and medium enterprises. The fund, set up by Exim Bank and Small Industries Development Bank of India, aims at arranging funds for the promotion of MSMEs.

“Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of MSMEs and has effectively implemented the One District One Product programme that provides the ideal ecosystem for success of an initiative like the Ubharte Sitaare Fund,” tweeted the finance minister’s office.

However, this claim is false. The state has a total of 12,78,072 MSME units registered, which means it has the third-highest number of MSMEs in the country, according to data shared by Union Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane in Lok Sabha on July 29. With more than 28.38 lakh MSMEs registered, Maharashtra tops the list, followed by Tamil Nadu with 15,40,859 MSMEs.

According to Udyog Aadhaar Portal (between October 2015 and June 2020), the number of MSMEs registered in UP was more than 9.7 lakh. On July 1, 2020, after revising the definition of MSMEs, a new registration portal “Udyam Registration” was launched by the MSME Ministry and between July 1, 2020, and July 15, 2021, 39, 92,182 MSMEs have been registered in the country.

Of these, 2,81,181 classified and 26,097 unclassified MSMEs have been registered in UP. If the number of registrations done in the last year is considered, Uttar Pradesh fares fifth on the list.

According to the revised criteria , a unit with Rs 50 crore of investment and Rs 250 crore of turnover will fall under the “medium” enterprise category. Whereas, a unit involving not more than Rs 10 crore of investment and Rs 50 crore of turnover will be classified as “small” and a unit with Rs 1 crore of investment and Rs 5 crore of turnover will be categorised as a “micro” enterprise.

In the last one year, UP has got 2,65,328 micro, 14,186 small and 1,667 medium enterprises. Overall, over 3 lakh MSMEs have been registered under the new list in the Udyam Registration Portal in UP in the last year.

FactChecker tried contacting Sitharaman via phone calls and email for clarification on her statement but had not received a response by the time of publishing this article.

This article first appeared on FactChecker.in, a publication of the data-driven and public-interest journalism non-profit IndiaSpend.