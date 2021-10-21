Artist Sameer Kulavoor has spent his life looking at Mumbai and then finding ways to help the world see it through his work.

In the sixth part of this podcast series titled Marine Lines: Mumbai’s Hidden Worlds, from the Suburbs to the Sea, hosted by journalist and author Raghu Karnad, Kulavoor talks about seeing the city’s visual signatures and social patterns – but without the cliches that are so common in artworks about Mumbai.

This podcast has been co-created by DeadAnt Studio and Ministry of Mumbai’s Magic.