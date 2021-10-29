Your Weekly Fix Podcast: Aryan Khan gets bail. Now let’s talk about the undertrials who make up 70% of our jails Lawyer Abhinav Sekhri explains how India’s bail regime works and how courts, increasingly, are failing to interrogate claims made by investigating agencies. Smitha Nair 2 hours ago Play Writer and host: Smitha Nair | Audio producer: Sujit Lad | Graphics designer: Rubin D'Souza | Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Aryan Khan NCB Bail undertrials Abhinav Sekhri Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments