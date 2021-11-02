Fuel prices have been steadily increasing across India for the past few weeks now. On Tuesday, a single litre of petrol was priced at Rs 110.04 in Delhi and at Rs 115.85 in Mumbai, Mint reported. Although diesel prices were not hiked on Tuesday, one litre of the fuel still costs Rs 98.42 in Delhi and Rs 106.62 in Mumbai.

Fuel is most expensive in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar where petrol was priced at Rs 122.70 a litre and diesel at Rs 113.21 a litre on Tuesday, the Mint report added.

In October, fuel prices were hiked on 24 out of 31 days, the Hindustan Times reported.

The difference in fuel prices across states is due to varying value-added tax and freight charges. Oil companies revise the fuel prices on the basis of the cost of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates.

An increase in fuel prices has a direct impact on the costs of commodities across the country, hence pushing inflation up.

Indian cartoonists have given due attention to the fuel price hike in the country, often juxtaposing it with the Indian cricket team’s abysmal performance at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

