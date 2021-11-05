Your Weekly Fix Podcast: Modi’s climate commitments at COP26 – ambitious or doable? Environmentalist Sunita Narain deconstructs India at COP26, and the developed world’s hypocrisy on net zero emissions and climate finance. Smitha Nair An hour ago Play Writer and host: Smitha Nair | Audio producer: Sujit Lad | Graphics designer: Rubin D'Souza | Image Courtesy: Alastair Grant/AFP Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. COP26 Modi Climate Summit net zero emissions Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments