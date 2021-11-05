Thank you for this evocative article (As India’s religious polarisation intensifies, I miss the Bohra Diwali celebrations of my childhood). It took me back 70 years (I am 80 years old). Farida Pacha has brought back precious, happy memories of childhood. It is unfortunate that these memories seem like a dream world in this dreadful, polarised and strange new world. Wishing your publication all the best. – Khadija Minwalla

As a Bohra girl growing up in the 1960s, I can totally relate with the writer of this piece. I relived my early years with each line. So beautifully described. I would love to see more of Farida Pacha’s work. – Femisa Hussain

I agree with your article. That spirit of Diwali is long gone. I miss those days. – Ummehani Sitabkhan

That polarisation exists is reality. It is also true that it has increased in recent years. But I do not believe it is as bad as Farida Pacha portrays it. I do not question her personal experience, but it cannot be generalised. Syncretism and the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb exist and thrive in large parts of India. Have all those who are critical of the current situation reached out to the other community to communicate their commitment to syncretism?



It is one thing to express views in the media. More important and valuable to demonstrate our commitment to these values. Have you published one event of harmony for every event of polarisation that you report? Positive and heartwarming events are out there and you need to look for them. Sharing these will strengthen people’s faith in humanity. Writers and publishers have an opportunity to correct the imbalance. – Kailasnath Radhakrishnan

I’m overwhelmed by the material you have crafted of our business brothers and their religious spirit. I really admire our Bohras Khojas and Memon brothers. – Sanjay Bansal

Communal hatred

Several parliamentarians and ministers are spreading hatred in the minds of youngsters (Sudheendra Kulkarni: With his Fabindia boycott call, Tejasvi Surya is hurting the soul of Hinduism). At a time when most in the Indian media are spreading hatred and focusing on trivial issues such as Aryan Khan’s arrest, your journalism stands out. – Quintr Beatz

When I saw the senseless outburst of the MP, I was really taken aback. How can a politician dictate terms for people when there is the law enforcement authority? A wish on a festival occasion has to be taken with great humility and reciprocated with sincere thanks. – D Ramappa

The term “love jihad” was first used by the Catholic Church in Kerala, please correct me if I am wrong. You could not be possibly ignorant of this fact. Please don’t indulge in selective and targeted reporting. A person has a right to air his/her grievances without being labelled. –Yatin Powale

This is a beautiful and eye-opening article. People like Tejasvi Surya should be opposed at all levels. – Alamgir

Excellent article. Big salute to Sudheendra Kulkarni. – Josemon Joseph

While I appreciate your view on tolerance, the present atrocities on Hindus are horrible and it is time to show others that they cannot fool Hindus with big words and turn a blind eye towards radical Islam that is ready to engulf entire India. Our tolerance is now being considered our weakness by people like you. – Sudharshan Chakrabavi