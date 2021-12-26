SoftBank-backed cab aggregator Ola is trying to fix the problem of drivers often abruptly cancelling ride bookings after accepting them.
The practice is rampant, leaving customers in the lurch at the last moment.
On December 21, the company’s chief executive, Bhavish Aggarwal, took to Twitter to inform customers that Ola was trying to increase transparency for its driver-partners by sharing approximate drop locations and payment mode of ride bookings. This, he felt, will solve the problem of abrupt cancellations to a considerable extent.
The top two reasons for most such ride cancellations are drop locations and modes of payment (either cash, card or UPI) chosen by customers but deemed unfavourable by drivers.
Now, however, the newly introduced features will allow drivers, before accepting the ride, to see customers’ approximate drop location and their preferred mode of payment.
“Enabling drivers is key to reducing cancellations,” Aggarwal said.
This article first appeared on Quartz.
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.