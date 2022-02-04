Your Weekly Fix Sudha Bharadwaj: I have no regrets. My work tries to bring the constitution to life for the poorest In this interview, the lawyer-activist, out on bail in the Bhima Koregaon case, documents her life’s work with Chhattisgarh's most marginalised. Smitha Nair An hour ago Play Writer and host: Smitha Nair | Audio producer: Sujit Lad | Graphics designer: Rubin D'Souza | Image Courtesy: Twitter/Indira Jaising We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sudha Bharadwaj Bhima Koregaon UAPA Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio