With crucial assembly elections underway, all eyes are on the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Why are these elections important? What are the key electoral issues in these states? How will these elections shape the political narrative for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

In this episode of India Speak: The CPR Podcast, Yamini Aiyar, the president and chief executive of the Centre for Policy Research, is joined by Rahul Verma, a fellow at the centre, to determine the current political trends and his outlook for the 2022 assembly elections.

With the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress emerging as new actors in the opposition, they discuss what this means for the Congress. They also discuss where the Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party stand in the race.

Further, Aiyar and Verma focus on the role of political economic dynamics in the political outcome of any electoral campaign, the long-term implications of these polls for national politics and what they signal for 2024.

