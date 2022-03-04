Your Weekly Fix Ukraine crisis: ‘India needs Russia to prevent the rise of a belligerent, hegemonic China’ New Delhi’s position is not solely influenced by its reliance on Russian arms, says Nandan Unnikrishnan, Eurasia expert at the Observer Research Foundation. Smitha Nair 4 hours ago Play Writer and host: Smitha Nair | Audio producer: Sujit Lad | Graphics designer: Rubin D'Souza | Image Courtesy: Special arrangement We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia invasion Ukraine Russia-Ukraine War