In a fast changing situation in Europe, with Russian aggression into Ukraine, India finds itself walking a tightrope with its values and principles on one hand and interests on the other. India’s vote in the United Nations Security Council has particularly attracted global attention.

To decode the complexity of the Russian-Ukraine crisis and its implications for India, Sushant Singh, senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research chats with Shyam Saran, the former Indian foreign secretary who is now a senior fellow at the CPR.

Among other themes, they discuss India’s interests, India’s relations with Russia, Ukraine, the US and most importantly, the need to keep all the communications channels open.

