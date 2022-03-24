Can you understand China’s contemporary policy by looking at its ancient and modern history?

That’s what Rana Mitter, professor, history and politics of Modern China and director of the University China Centre at the University of Oxford, does in this discussion with Sushant Singh, senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research.

They explore China’s lingering insecurities after Japan’s invasion in 1930-’40s, its projection of never having invaded a country and the geopolitical realities of having over 14 international borders and significant maritime exposure.

Singh and Mitter discuss China’s view of the 1962 border conflict, the driver behind the shift in Chinese foreign policy and how specific factors of this policy would be applied differently for the West.

Follow the work of the Centre for Policy Research on Twitter or visit www.cprindia.org. You can listen to all the episodes of CPR’s India Speak podcasts here.