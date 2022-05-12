In 1946, as Independence was approaching, a group of sailors in a Navy establishment on Mumbai’s southern tip rose in revolt. The unrest soon spread to several other parts of the country. The uprising, argues Pramod Kapoor in his new book 1946: Last War of Independence, Royal Indian Navy Mutiny, wasn’t just a protest against service conditions and racism. It was a crucial event in the freedom struggle that hastened independence.

Play

In this episode of Scroll Books, he tells Naresh Fernandes about the importance of this event and why it has received little attention so far.