It is not the courts that are escalating Hindutva claims on their religious sites but it is the atrocities done by the Mughals and other invaders that are responsible for this (From Babri to Gyanvapi, how India’s courts have helped escalate Hindutva claims on mosques). Now the Hindu community is waking up and uniting. What is wrong with this? If people of other religions have the right to unite why not we? – Rajeev Mishra

***

The media should not be allowed to act for or against any court case. If the media wants to be heard, it should become a party in the court. It should not misuse its power to influence the case. This will set a wrong trend. – Santosh Prasad

***

Has Scroll.in ever written about the Wakf Act and orders passed there under by wakfs? Is Scroll.in not aware of Wakfs Act at all? – S Suriyanarayanan

Women petitioners

Appreciate your alacrity in making public the names of the men behind the five women fighting the Gyanvapi case (Behind Gyanvapi’s women petitioners, a network of men who have long fought for Hindutva causes). Now, how about making public with the men behind the six girls fighting for their purported right to wear the hijab? – Subhash Ratanpal

***

Who was behind six girls who fought the hijab issue would also make good sensational news. – Anitha Madhusudhan

Historical wrongs

Is there a pattern here (Why UP court order asking ASI to survey Kashi-Gyanvapi mosque complex is legally unsound)? First, it was the Babi Masjid and now this mosque. The Hindutva mob will not rest until all the mosques and Churches are demolished and guess what, they will prevail with the blessings of the courts. – Usman Madha

***

Why media like Scroll.in do not want to see the historical wrongs done to Hindus in this country by Muslim invaders? No one is disturbing the Muslims and their masjids built after Independence. Partition was on religious lines and with that, all forced changes of Hindu icons and structures in this country during that period has to change. The country will continue to be secular, there is no change in that. – Narayan Krishnan