The author has written that in the 7th century, women were regarded as mere chattel across the world (Why the debate around the age of Aisha, the Prophet’s wife, is irrelevant). I think she is either not well-read or is biased as she has conveniently forgotten the Indian history where educated and well-respected women have been contributing in many streams since ancient times. – Girish Borale

Well said, we should not be debating the age of Aisha because it happened in the 7th century. For that matter, we should not put to test any mythological or historical figure using contemporary yardsticks. But one thing is clear from the columnist’s argument, we should use contemporary laws and new scientific methods and approaches to coexist peacefully in today’s world and not depend upon any laws and morals of the 7th century or before. We should not cling to our centuries-old beliefs and faith. – Karamjit Singh Nannar

I agree with Nabeela Jamil’s views. Many portions of books from all religions have contents that are not suitable for current times. Followers need to discard things that do not fit the current standards. But some scriptures start with the stipulation that these are books directed by God and nothing in it can be redundant. When people follow such writings verbatim, such things become a point of discussion in current times. – PV Raj Shekhar

It was Aisha and her family’s private matter. She married the Prophet sacrificing everything to prophet Mohammad. Non-Muslims will not understand why Aisha married the Prophet – Shabeer Hussain

Any disrespect to any woman is disrespect to the creator. No religion teaches masculine superiority. Conflict in epics like Mahabharat and Ramayan were a result of showing disrespect to femininity. Let us stop making headlines based on gender and religion. I am sure have got more serious issues to look over and resolve. – Viaana Dodhia

The 7th century was not a period when the world was crippled with tribalism. Perhaps Arabia was. In India and other parts of the world, there have been great intellectuals like Thiruvalluvar, Agasthiar, Rishi Kannada, Aryabhatta, Tirumular, Aristotle, Pluto and Socrates. – Vijaya Kumar

Dear Scroll.in, I have been an avid reader of your online articles and I usually find your criticism of the government and the right-wing dispensation spot on. But I find this particular article by Nabeela Jamil seriously misleading and stating assumptions/opinions as facts. I request Scroll.in to improve its quality of journalism. – Deepak Chauhan