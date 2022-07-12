The meeting between representatives from Dhaka and New Delhi at the Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission confirmed the two countries’ commitment to working closely with each other on issues of common interest – issues that include crucial water sharing and water management agreements when it comes to our shared rivers.

The flood in Sylhet has made it clear that water management is a crucial part of statehood that we cannot continue to ignore any longer. Given the annual nature of these floods, the recent meeting is timely and we applaud the seriousness displayed by both nations in furthering these important discussions.

Among other issues discussed in the meeting, cyber-security, energy, agriculture, food safety and climate change played a bigger role than most. It is no secret that Bangladesh relies on India for the import of energy and agricultural produce, and it is setting up a joint power plant within its borders in collaboration with India.

India is also one of Bangladesh’s biggest allies when it comes to the fight against climate change, as they are neighbouring states and share much of the same issues. The cyber-security issues are similar as well as both of these countries have made attempts at maintaining the peace of their netizens, and it is clear that more needs to be done with regard to this.

In both shape and form, almost all of the issues between the two countries match. Furthermore, dating back to the War of Liberation, India has been and remains Bangladesh’s strongest ally. As such, it only makes sense to strengthen the friendship that exists between the two nations and work closely so that both the countries can continue climbing an upwards trajectory.

This article first appeared in Dhaka Tribune.