The reversal of Roe v Wade by the American Supreme Court last week is a watershed moment in the country’s politics. The ruling withdraws constitutional protections for abortion rights and sends the issue to the states, around half of which are expected to ban abortions.

Unlike the last time abortion was illegal in the United States, almost half a century ago, we now live in an era of pervasive digital surveillance enabled by the internet and mobile phones. Digital data may well be used to identify, track and incriminate women who seek abortion.

Over the past 20 years or so, large tech companies, mobile app operators, data brokers and online ad companies have built a comprehensive system to collect, analyse and share huge amounts of data. Companies can follow our every movement, profile our behaviour and snoop on our emotions.

Until now, this system has mostly been used to sell us things. But following last week’s ruling, many are concerned that personal data could be used to surveil pregnancies, shared with law enforcement agencies, or sold to vigilantes.

Data everywhere

There are various sources of data that could be used to identify, track and prosecute women who are suspected of seeking an abortion.

Google routinely shares private user information with law enforcement agencies, even without a warrant. This includes search terms, which could be used as evidence by law enforcement agencies investigating or prosecuting abortion-related cases.

Online surveillance can also include location data. American police already use location data from mobile devices to collect evidence against suspected criminals.

What is more, many mobile apps track your location and share it with data brokers. The brokers then sell the data on to a myriad of unknown third parties, including law enforcement agencies. This happens even when people have opted out of location data collection.

The same technology could be used to track women’s movements and report when they went near an abortion facility or travelled to a different state where abortions are legal.

Social media

Social media activity and data collected by social media platforms can also be used to infer whether someone may be pregnant or is interested in getting an abortion.

A recent investigation showed hundreds of “crisis pregnancy centres” – quasi-healthcare clinics that aim to dissuade women from having abortions – around the United States shared website visitor information with Facebook. In some cases, this revealed people’s names and addresses, as well as whether a woman was considering an abortion.

Experts worry that digital trails could be used as evidence against people in states where abortion is outlawed.



Our investigation with @TheMarkup found Facebook has the ability to find out if you’ve scheduled an abortion consultation. https://t.co/cGcHfVbXJ6 — Reveal (@reveal) June 24, 2022

The investigation also showed anti-abortion organisations were able to get access to some of this information. If abortion is made a crime, this information could be used against women in legal proceedings.

Period trackers

Data from fertility and health apps could also be used to identify and track women who are suspected of seeking abortion. These apps record highly private information including menstruation cycles, sexual activity and hormonal treatments.

However, many of these apps share unencrypted sensitive information with data brokers and ad companies without users’ knowledge or consent.

Delete your period tracking apps today. — Jessica Khoury (@jkbibliophile) June 24, 2022

With the end of institutional protections for abortions, many worry that data from such applications could be used as evidence against women in legal proceedings.

Unique moment

Following last week’s ruling, there have been calls for women to delete fertility and period tracking apps, switch off location tracking on their phones, or even use “burner phones”.

However, such piecemeal individual efforts are likely to be ineffective or impractical. The digital surveillance apparatus is too vast for us to effectively evade it.

Billions of webpages contain trackers that collect detailed data. More than 650 crore phones globally can be easily repurposed as sophisticated surveillance tools. It is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid the gaze of cameras whose images can be stored in biometric databases and algorithmically identified and analysed.

What is worse, these data are collected, stored and traded in ways we do not understand very well, with only minimal rules and regulations. Privacy advocates and researchers have been warning us for years of the destructive potential of the digital surveillance apparatus.

Critics have often noted how this system could bolster and embolden totalitarian regimes, such as in China. Surveillance in Western countries, like the United States, has been seen as less of a problem because it was focused on commerce.

The overturning of Roe v Wade is an era-defining moment because of its significance for women’s reproductive rights. It may also define the era in another way: we may see the existing digital surveillance system routinely used to criminalise individual citizens.

Privacy rules

Much of the existing legislation is out of step with current technologies and in need of reform, not only in the US but also in Australia.

What would new rules look like? To rein in digital surveillance, they would:

Strictly limit the collection, storage, sharing and recombination of digital data

Tightly regulate the use of facial recognition technologies

Require digital platforms, websites and mobile apps to provide users with easy and genuine non-tracking options, and

require companies to offer true end-to-end encryption to protect user data.

We are on the cusp of an era where digital surveillance is used at scale against ordinary citizens. Huge changes are required, not only to protect women’s reproductive choices but also to protect everybody’s privacy and freedom from undue surveillance.

Uri Gal is a Professor in Business Information Systems at the University of Sydney.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.