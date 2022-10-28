The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest has announced the longlists for its annual literary awards. The award honours the best of fiction, nonfiction, and business books published under different categories during the year. The shortlists will be announced shortly, and the winners will be revealed at the festival which will be held on-ground in Mumbai on November 11, 12, and 13.

The longlist for Book of the Year (Fiction) is:

Geeta Rahman at Championship Point, Saskya Jain (Simon and Schuster India)

Lahore: Part 1 of the Partition Trilogy, Manreet Sodhi Someshwar (HarperCollins Publishers)

Tell Me How To Be, Neel Patel (Penguin Random House India)

The Earthspinner, Anuradha Roy (Hachette India)

The Garden of Heaven, Madhulika Liddle (Speaking Tiger Books)

The Map and the Scissors, Amit Majmudar (HarperCollins Publishers)

The longlist for First Book (Fiction) is:

Half-blood, Pronoti Datta (Speaking Tiger Books)

Kololo Hill, Neema Shah (Pan Macmillan India)

The House Next to the Factory, Sonal Kohli (HarperCollins Publishers)

The Immortal King Rao, Vauhini Vara (HarperCollins Publishers)

The Muslim Vanishes, Saeed Naqvi (Penguin Random House India)

We Move, Gurnaik Johal (Hachette)

Tina Chakravarty (educator), Somak Ghoshal (author), Mrunalini Katiyar (journalist and publishing consultant), Gayatri Rangachari Shah (writer) and Shireen Mistry, (committee member of Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest) are on the jury for fiction.

The longlist for Book of the Year (Nonfiction) is:

A Thousand Cuts: An Innocent Question and Deadly Answers, TJ Joseph (Penguin Random House India)

Ancient India: Culture of Contradictions, Upinder Singh (Aleph Book Company)

Better to Have Gone: Love, Death and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville, Akash Kapur (Simon and Schuster India)

Field Notes from a Waterborne Land: Bengal Beyond the Bhadralok, Parimal Bhattacharya (HarperCollins Publishers)

Lords of the Deccan: Southern India from the Chalukyas to the Cholas, Anirudh Kanisetti (Juggernaut Books)

The Silent Coup: A History of India’s Deep State, Josy Joseph (Westland)

The longlist for First Book (Nonfiction) is:

Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence, Shrayana Bhattacharya (HarperCollins Publishers)

Last Among Equals: Power, Caste & Politics in Bihar’s Village, MR Sharan (Westland)

The Gorakhpur Tragedy: A Doctor’s Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis, Kafeel Khan (Pan Macmillan India)

The Right to Sex, Amia Srinivasan (Bloomsbury India)

What’s Left of the Jungle: A Conservation Story, Nitin Sekar (Bloomsbury India)

Whole Numbers and Half-Truths, Rukmini S (Westland)

Girish Kuber (editor at Loksatta), Palash Mehrotra (writer), Moomal Mehta (founder of Crossover Catalyst), Inakshi Sobti (CEO of Asia Society India Centre), and Tina Nagpaul (filmmaker) are on the jury for nonfiction.

The longlist for Business Book of the Year is:

Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico, Harsh Mariwala and Ram Charan (Penguin Random House India)

Indomitable: A Working Woman’s Notes on Work, Life and Leadership, Arundhati Bhattacharya (HarperCollins Publishers)



My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future, Indra K Nooyi (Hachette India)

The Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company, Narotam Sekhsaria (Harper Collins Publishers)

The Struggle and the Promise: Restoring India’s Potential, Naushad Forbes (Harper Collins Publishers)

What the Heck Do I Do with My Life?: How to Flourish in Our Turbulent Times, Ravi Venkatesan (Rupa Publications)

Senthil Chengalvarayan (Former Business Editor of CNBC TV18), Mayank Jha (Head Westside Ecommerce, Trent Ltd), Nandan Maluste (banker and entrepreneur), Paula Mariwala (co-founder of Krea University), and Anand Shankar (Director, Tata Management Training Center and Senior Vice President, Group Human Resources, Tata Group) are on the jury for business books.