The Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest announced the list of winners in all literary categories on Sunday. Playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 while Gieve Patel was the recipient of the 2022 Poet Laureate Award.

The winners are:

Book of the Year (Fiction):

The Map and the Scissors, Amit Majmudar, HarperCollins Publishers

Book of the Year (Nonfiction):

Lords of the Deccan: Southern India from the Chalukyas to the Cholas, Anirudh Kanisetti, Juggernaut Books

First Book (Fiction):

We Move, Gurnaik Johal, Hachette

First Book (Nonfiction):

Whole Numbers and Half Truths, Rukmini S, Westland

Business Book of the Year:

The Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company, Narotam Sekhsaria, HarperCollins Publishers

Publisher of the Year Award:

HarperCollins Publishers India

