The Nature Chronicles Prize is a new biennial, international, English-language literary award that aims to discover engaging, unique, essay-length non-fiction writing that responds to the present times and the world as it is. The prize was conceived to mark the Covid-19 pandemic and is also a memorial to Prudence Scott, a lifelong nature diarist who died in 2019. Her Trust is the prize’s sponsor.

The winning writer Nicola Pitchford received £10,000 and the five shortlisted writers, including Neha Sinha, received £1,000 each. All six winning entries will be published in an anthology. The winner was announced on November 17 at the Kendal Mountain Literature Festival, UK.

Kathryn Aalto (historian), Elizabeth-Jane Burnett (writer and academic), Matthew Cobb (professor of zoology), Sara Hunt (publisher), and Will Smith (academic) were this year’s jury.

The six shortlisted essays and writers are:

“Q is for Garden”, Jenny Chamarette

“The Fence”, Laura Coleman

“Last Flight of the Goshawk?”, Ben Crane

“A Parable of Arable Land”, Nicola Pitchford

“None of This Should Be Here”, Joanna Pocock

“City of Covid Trees”, Neha Sinha