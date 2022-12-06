Bengaluru’s Atta Galatta bookstore, in association with the Bangalore Literature Festival, announced the winners of its annual literary awards on Sunday.

The awards were presented under eight categories of Fiction (English), Nonfiction (English), Popular Choice, Best Cover Design, and expanded categories for Children’s Writing, including Best Children’s Picture Book Story, Best Children’s Picture Book Illustrations, Best Children’s Book Fiction, and Best Children’s Book Nonfiction.

The winners are:

Best fiction

The Immortal King Rao, Vauhini Vara, Harper Collins.

Best nonfiction

Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and The Search for Intimacy and Independence, Shrayana Bhattacharya, Harper Collins.

Popular choice

Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir, Kubbra Sait, Harper Collins.

Best cover design

The Muslim Vanishes: A Play, Saeed Naqvi, cover design by Antra K, Penguin.

Best children’s fiction

Maithili and the Minotaur: Web of Woe, CG Salamander and Rajiv Eipe, Puffin.

Best children’s nonfiction

Naturalist Ruddy: Adventurer. Sleuth. Mongoose, Rohan Chakravarty, Penguin.

Best picture book – story

Beauty is Missing, Priya Kuriyan, Pratham Books.

Best picture book – illustrations

Dugga, written and illustrated by Rajiv Eipe, Pratham Books.