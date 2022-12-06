Four months after Salman Rushdie was critically injured in a stabbing attack at an event in New York, he took to Twitter and Facebook to share an excerpt from his forthcoming novel Victory City that was published on Monday in The New Yorker.

The excerpt is titled “A Sackful of Seeds.”

The first extract from VICTORY CITY is published in ⁦@NewYorker⁩ today. https://t.co/Ve7GVfKGvU — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) December 5, 2022

The novel features a woman living in the 14th century in what is now part of India. The publishers describe it as “[t]he epic tale of a woman who breathes a fantastical empire into existence, only to be consumed by it over the centuries”.

This is Rushdie’s 15th novel and it is due to be published in February by Penguin Random House. The excerpt will be also be published in The New Yorker’s print edition for December 12.

Rushdie also tweeted the link to the excerpt. On August 9, he had tweeted to announce the publication date of the book.