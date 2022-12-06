Four months after Salman Rushdie was critically injured in a stabbing attack at an event in New York, an excerpt from his forthcoming novel Victory City was published on Monday by The New Yorker. The excerpt is titled “A Sackful of Seeds.”

The story of the city began in the fourteenth century of the Common Era, in the south of what we now call India or Bharat or Hindustan. The old king whose rolling head got everything going wasn’t much of a monarch, just the type of ersatz ruler who crops up between the decline of one great kingdom and the rise of another. His name was Kampila, of the tiny principality of Kampili – Kampila Raya, raya being the regional version of raja, king. — From the excerpt titled 'A Sackful of Seeds' from Salman Rushdie's new novel 'Victory City', published in The New Yorker.

The novel features a woman living in the 14th century in what is now part of India. The publishers describe it as “[t]he epic tale of a woman who breathes a fantastical empire into existence, only to be consumed by it over the centuries”.

This is Rushdie’s 15th novel and it is due to be published in February next year by Penguin Random House. The excerpt will be also be published in The New Yorker’s print edition for December 12.

Rushdie also tweeted the link to the excerpt. On August 9, he had tweeted to announce the publication date of the book.