Neerja Palisetty founded Sutrakaar Creations in Jaipur, Rajasthan in 2017. With her team of three weavers and five spinners, she creates fashion accessories, home décor, gifts and stationery products by innovatively utilising wastepaper. With innovation at the core, Neerja, along with her team has also created large scale art installations, spreading awareness about the environmental benefits of recycling and reusing. Through her enterprise, the forty-seven-year-old has provided skill training and livelihood to many artisans in the community.

‘Old Ways and New Weaves: Neerja Palisetty, Rajasthan’, excerpted with permission from We Mean Business: 20 Women Entrepreneurs, 20 Stories, Vishwajyoti Ghosh, Shrutika Mathur, Nishtha Vadehra, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Yoda Press.