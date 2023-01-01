In the year gone by, I rediscovered how uplifting sunsets are.

For much of the years 2020 and 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns had confined me to the indoors – feeling gloomy and left longing for the return of “normal” days. Even before the crisis, the daily commute to work had made it quite impossible for me to pause, look up and soak up the majesty of sunsets.

In 2022, with the easing of pandemic restrictions and having taken a year off to study, I was neither restricted to my home nor grappling with the daily commute. I had the time to gaze at the sky and the horizon.

I rediscovered the great calming effect sunsets bring to me, perhaps momentarily. But, more importantly, while staring at these sights, I felt a sense of gratitude for the better times in which we now live.