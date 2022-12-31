Interpreter of Maladies, Jhumpa Lahiri

Interpreter of Maladies is a collection of short stories written by Jhumpa Lahiri and published in 1999. The stories explore the lives of characters who are caught between the traditions of their cultural heritage and the demands of modern society.

One of the standout stories in the collection is “A Temporary Matter,” which tells the story of a young couple struggling to reconnect after the birth of their child. The story is poignant and beautifully written, and it captures the complexities of relationships and the nuances of human emotion.

Another standout in the collection is “Interpreter of Maladies,” which tells the story of Mr Kapasi, a tour guide and interpreter who is struggling to find meaning in his work and his life. The story is thought-provoking and insightful, and it touches on themes of identity, loneliness, and the search for purpose.

Overall, Interpreter of Maladies is a beautifully written and deeply moving collection of stories. Lahiri’s writing is evocative and powerful, and her characters are fully realized and relatable. If you are a fan of short stories or literary fiction, this collection is a must-read.

The Great Gatsby, F Scott Fitzgerald

The Great Gatsby is a classic novel by F Scott Fitzgerald, first published in 1925. The novel tells the story of the young, wealthy Jay Gatsby and his tumultuous relationship with the beautiful Daisy Buchanan. Set in New York during the Roaring Twenties, the novel explores themes of love, greed, and the decadence of the era.

One of the standout elements of The Great Gatsby is Fitzgerald’s writing style. His prose is rich, evocative, and full of symbolism, and he has a gift for capturing the mood and atmosphere of the time period. The characters in the novel are also well-developed and complex, with each one representing a different aspect of the society of the time.

The plot of The Great Gatsby is engaging and full of twists and turns, and the ending is both surprising and poignant. Overall, The Great Gatsby is a thought-provoking and beautifully written novel that is well worth reading. So, I would definitely recommend it to anyone interested in classic literature or American history.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

The Handmaid’s Tale is a dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood and published in 1985. Set in the near future, the novel tells the story of Offred, a young woman who is forced into sexual servitude as a “handmaid” in a dystopian society where women have few rights and are treated as property.

The Handmaid’s Tale is a powerful and thought-provoking novel that explores themes of gender inequality, power, and the dangers of totalitarianism. Atwood’s writing is sharp and incisive, and her depiction of the handmaids’ experiences is both poignant and disturbing. The characters are complex and fully realised, and the plot is engaging and fast-paced.

Overall, The Handmaid’s Tale is a must-read for anyone interested in dystopian fiction or social justice issues. It is a powerful and thought-provoking novel that will leave a lasting impression on readers.

The Corrections, Jonathan Franzen

Jonathan Franzen is a best-selling American novelist and essayist whose works have received critical acclaim and numerous awards. Some of his notable novels include The Corrections, Freedom, and Purity.

One of Franzen’s most highly regarded novels is The Corrections, which was published in 2001 and won the National Book Award for Fiction. The novel tells the story of the Lambert family, whose lives are marked by disappointments and struggles as they navigate the complexities of modern life. The book explores themes of family, relationships, and the impact of technology on society.

The Corrections is a sweeping, ambitious novel that is both deeply moving and intellectually stimulating. Franzen’s writing is sharp and insightful, and his characters are complex and fully realized. The book is a tour de force of storytelling, and it is no wonder that it has received widespread acclaim from critics and readers alike.

Overall, if you are a fan of literary fiction and are looking for a thought-provoking and emotionally satisfying read, The Corrections is a great choice. It is a must-read for fans of Franzen’s work, and for anyone interested in contemporary literature.

Convenience Store Woman, Sayaka Murata, translated from the Japanese by Ginny Tapley Takemori

Convenience Store Woman is a novel written by Sayaka Murata and translated into English by Ginny Tapley Takemori. It tells the story of Keiko Furukura, a 36-year-old woman who has worked at the same convenience store for 18 years and is content with her simple life. However, her contentment is disrupted when her family and society pressure her to conform to traditional gender roles and expectations.

Convenience Store Woman is a poignant and thought-provoking novel that explores themes of identity, conformity, and the search for happiness. Murata’s writing is sharp and insightful, and her depiction of Keiko’s struggles to find her place in the world is both relatable and deeply moving. The characters are fully realised and the plot is engaging and fast-paced.

Overall, Convenience Store Woman is a must-read for anyone interested in contemporary Japanese literature or themes of identity and conformity. It is a beautifully written and deeply moving novel that will leave a lasting impression on readers.

Tomb of Sand, not by Geetanjali Shree and translator Daisy Rockwell

Tomb of Sand is a gripping and suspenseful thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. The story follows the investigation of a series of grisly murders that have taken place in a small Mexican village, and the efforts of a detective to uncover the truth behind the killings.

The plot is fast-paced and well-written, with a number of twists and turns that keep the reader guessing until the very end. The characters are well-developed and engaging, and the setting is richly described and immersive.

One of the standout features of Tomb of Sand is its depiction of the Mexican village and its culture, which is vividly brought to life through the use of descriptive language and local folklore. This adds depth and authenticity to the story, and helps to set it apart from other thrillers in the genre.

Overall, Tomb of Sand is a highly recommended read for fans of suspenseful mysteries and thrillers. It is a well-written and engaging story that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

The Vegetarian, Han Kang, translated from the Korean by Deborah Smith

The Vegetarian is a novel written by Han Kang and translated into English by Deborah Smith. It tells the story of Yeong-hye, a quiet and unassuming woman who decides to become a vegetarian after having a series of disturbing dreams. As Yeong-hye’s decision to stop eating meat causes ripples in her relationships and social circles, the novel explores themes of identity, control, and the consequences of rebellion.

The Vegetarian is a powerful and thought-provoking novel that is both disturbing and deeply moving. Kang’s writing is sharp and evocative, and her depiction of Yeong-hye’s struggles is both raw and deeply emotional. The characters are complex and fully realised, and the plot is fast-paced and engaging.

Overall, The Vegetarian is a must-read for anyone interested in contemporary Korean literature or themes of identity and control. It is a beautifully written and deeply moving novel that will leave a lasting impression on readers.

The Devotion of Suspect X, Keigo Higashino, translated from the Japanese by Alexander O Smith

The Devotion of Suspect X is a thrilling and suspenseful crime novel by Japanese author Higashino Keigo. The story follows Ishigami, a reclusive and brilliant mathematician who becomes embroiled in a murder case when his neighbor, Yasuko, confesses to killing her abusive ex-husband. Ishigami becomes determined to help Yasuko cover up the crime and evade detection by the police, using his expertise in mathematics and logical thinking to outmanoeuvre the investigators.

As the story unfolds, we are drawn into a complex web of lies and deception, as Ishigami and Yasuko try to stay one step ahead of the police. The novel is full of twists and turns, and the tension builds to a satisfying conclusion.

One of the standout aspects of The Devotion of Suspect X is the character of Ishigami, who is portrayed as a deeply troubled and complex individual. Despite his intelligence and resourcefulness, Ishigami is haunted by his past and driven by a deep sense of guilt and responsibility. His relationship with Yasuko is also beautifully written, and the bond that develops between them is both heartwarming and tragic.

Overall, The Devotion of Suspect X is a highly enjoyable and well-written crime novel that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats. If you are a fan of mystery and suspense, this is definitely a book you won’t want to miss.

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, not by Shehan Karunatilaka

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida is a beautifully written and emotionally powerful novel that tells the story of Maali, a young woman struggling to come to terms with the loss of her mother and the secrets of her family’s past.

The novel is set in a small village in India, and the richly detailed setting is brought to life through the use of vivid descriptions and cultural references. The characters are well-developed and relatable, and the plot is full of twists and turns that keep the reader engaged throughout.

One of the standout features of The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida is its exploration of themes of loss, family, and identity. The novel deals with these themes in a sensitive and poignant manner, and the emotional depth of the story is sure to resonate with readers.

Overall, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida is a beautifully written and emotionally powerful novel that is sure to leave a lasting impression on readers. It is highly recommended for anyone looking for a compelling and thought-provoking read.