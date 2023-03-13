When you think about location data on your mobile phone, tablet or laptop, what comes to mind? Mailing addresses? Postal codes? These data indicate where you live, where you work, and the places you visit.

When combined with other types of data over time, companies and governments use them to analyse your consumption patterns, occupation, education, health and financial status.

Turning location services off only prevents smartphone apps from receiving location data. Smartphones can still be located by cell towers and wireless networks when location services are switched off.

This was highlighted by German politician Malte Spitz over a decade ago when he sued his cellphone provider, Deutsche Telekom, for any personal data they had about him.

When the case was settled and he eventually received the data, Spitz found 35,000 references to his location. He was able to visually reconstruct his movements over the previous six months, demonstrating the relevance of data protection laws to the public.

But there is more. By using critical code and documentary research methods, we found that raw satellite location measurement data are perpetually created in our devices all the time.

Because satellite data are building blocks used by our phones to determine where we are, they don’t always get turned off – nor are they collected and treated the same way as location data.

Data outputs

Smartphones determine your location in several ways. The first way involves phones triangulating distances between cell towers or Wi-Fi routers.

The second way involves smartphones interacting with navigation satellites. When satellites pass overhead, they transmit signals to smartphones, which allows smartphones to calculate their own location. This process uses a specialised piece of hardware called the Global Navigation Satellite System chipset. Every smartphone has one.

When these Global Navigation Satellite System chipsets calculate navigation satellite signals, they output data in two standardised formats (known as protocol or languages): the Global Navigation Satellite System raw measurement protocol and the National Marine Electronics Association protocol 0183.

When satellites pass overhead, they transmit signals to smartphones, which enable smartphones to calculate their own location. (Photo for representation only) Credit: SpaceX/Pexels

The Global Navigation Satellite System raw measurements include data such as the distance between satellites and cellphones and measurements of the signal itself.

The National Marine Electronics Association 0183 contains similar information to Global Navigation Satellite System raw measurements, but also includes additional information such as satellite identification numbers, the number of satellites in a constellation, what country owns a satellite, and the position of a satellite.

National Marine Electronics Association 0183 was created and is governed by the National Marine Electronics Association, a not-for-profit lobby group that is also a marine electronics trade organisation. The National Marine Electronics Association was formed at the 1957 New York Boat Show when boating equipment manufacturers decided to build stronger relationships within the electronic manufacturing industry.

In the decades since, the National Marine Electronics Association 0183 data standard has improved marine electronics communications and is now found on a wide variety of non-marine communications devices today, including smartphones.

Who has access?

It is difficult to know who has access to data produced by these protocol. Access to protocol is only available under licence to businesses for a fee.

The Global Navigation Satellite System raw measurements, on the other hand, are a universal standard and can be read by different devices in the same way without a license. In 2016, Google allowed industries to have open access to it to foster innovation around device tracking accuracy, precision, analytics about how we move in real-time, and predictions about our movements in the future.

While automated processes can quietly harvest location data – like when a French-based company extracted location data from Salaat First, a Muslim prayer app – these data don’t need to be taken directly from smartphones to be exploited.

Data can be modelled, experimented with, or emulated in licensed devices in labs for innovation and algorithmic development.

Satellite-driven raw measurements from our devices were used to power global surveillance networks like STRIKE3, a now defunct European-led initiative that monitored and reported perceived threats to navigation satellites.

Data rights

Our research raises questions about how rights are protected in the midst of these practices. Citizens have little to no access to the data output from National Marine Electronics Association 0183 and Global Navigation Satellite System raw measurements. Because of this, people are unable to negotiate the visibility of their data in these datasets.

The data output from National Marine Electronics Association 0183 and Global Navigation Satellite System raw measurements flow unrestricted from every smartphone on the planet. Smartphones have unique identifiers — International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers – that are known to the tech ecosystem. They can be connected to a user’s personal details.

The flow of National Marine Electronics Association 0183 and Global Navigation Satellite System data is invisible to the average person, meaning citizens are unsure of how these data are used, or with whom they are shared. Because of this, it’s impossible for people to challenge how their personal data are used.

As interest in the supposed security, entertainment and surveillance value of these protocol continue to grow, these protocol are increasingly susceptible to misuse by third-party developers.

But there is another layer to this: National Marine Electronics Association 0183 and Global Navigation Satellite System raw measurements are standards in industries that offer products and services that many of us benefit from. The National Marine Electronics Association has foundations in safe passage at sea, making their data an important part of emergency services operations. Global Navigation Satellite System raw measurements are also utilised for safety purposes.

Could solutions restrict the use of these data for life-critical situations only? Is there an oversight body that could assess what impacts industrial usage of these data might have upon smartphone owner rights and liberties? What about an audit led by civil society, who would be appropriately positioned to objectively inspect these issues to determine whether they might harm the public? For example, consider the way the federal privacy commissioner reviews app data activities.

Location data now flows constantly from Global Navigation Satellite System chipsets. There is uncertainty about who is using these data, and for what purposes. Until industry and government reassure citizens that personal data are not being exploited and that rights are protected, these remain open questions.

Tommy Cooke is Visiting Professor, Department of Geography & Environmental Systems, University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Alicia Sabatino is Master’s Student in Geography and Environmental Systems, University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Benjamin Muller is Associate Professor in Migration and Border Studies, King’s University College, Western University. Kirstie Ball is Professor of Management, University of St Andrews.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.