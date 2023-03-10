Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair has received a fresh flurry of online threats from several pro-Hindutva influencers, with some even inciting violence against the journalist. The threats range from those demanding lone wolf attacks against Zubair to seeking “extrajudicial steps” against him.

A few of the threats came after Zubair confronted a man who made abusive references to women in the fact-checker’s family. In another instance, a Supreme Court lawyer tweeted that he would never forgive Zubair.

Credit: Alishan Jafri/Twitter.

Among those who made threats against Zubair are former OpIndia editor Ajeet Bharti. “The plan is on,” tweeted Bharti. “This time he will be totally circumcised so much that he’ll need a pipe to urinate.”

Right-wing columnist Harshil Mehta, whose account does not exist any more, said he “doesn’t usually support extra-judicial steps” but hoped that Zubair’s car would overturn.

Some users suggested lone wolf attacks and “Akhlaq” like treatment. In 2015, Mohammed Akhlaq was beaten to death by a mob on the suspicion of eating beef in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri district.

Credit: Alishan Jafri/Twitter.

“I am not aware of any death threat, no such information has come to me,” said Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy. “If Zubair approaches us, we will consider giving security based on the case.”

Pratik Sinha, co-founder of Alt News, said that they are still in consultation with their lawyers and figuring out the appropriate legal course.

Earlier, Zubair tweeted to say that while he largely ignored or laughed off the torrent of abuse he receives, the flurry of tweets by people about “physically harming & finishing me” had increased after Alt News busted fake propaganda about murderous attacks on migrant Bihari workers in Tamil Nadu.

Zubair also told The Wire that he had received threats earlier, but this time the threats were angrier and more explicit.

“Extra judicial killing”

“The plan is on”

“we need a lone wolf”



Zubair's job is extremely risky. There is a very direct threat to his life.

Can we ignore such threats? India can't afford to lose him. We need him more than ever now to continue the TRUTH TELLING.#StandWithZubair pic.twitter.com/bBDsb3X0hq — Neel Madhav (@NeelMadhav_) March 8, 2023

In recent weeks, several right-wing social media pages, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and certain mainstream news channels had falsely claimed that migrant labourers, particularly from Bihar, were being lynched in Tamil Nadu.

Several fact-checkers, including Zubair, called out “fake” or unrelated videos being used to falsely claim that migrant workers in Tamil Nadu were being attacked. Their fact-checks helped counter the disinformation and also led to criminal cases being filed against Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao, Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar, right-wing website OpIndia’s editor Nupur Sharma and CEO Rahul Roushan, and a few YouTubers and Twitter handles.

Zubair has often been the target of abuse by Hindutva supporters, who have also filed criminal cases against him. In June 2022, he was arrested for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments” through one of his tweets.

While he was first arrested by the Delhi police, a number of First Information Reports were filed against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh for his tweet. He spent 24 days in jail before he was released on bail.

While granting him bail, the Supreme Court said that “it finds no reason or justification for the deprivation of his liberty to persist any further”. When the Uttar Pradesh government said that Zubair be restrained from tweeting, the Supreme Court responded that a journalist cannot be prevented from tweeting and writing.

This article was first published on The Wire.