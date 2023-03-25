Among the Indian music directors who left for Pakistan after the Partition was Feroze Nizami, a Hindustani vocalist who had been engaged as music director in Hindi cinema during the 1940s. Originally from Lahore, Nizami had studied vocal music from Abdul Waheed Khan of the Kirana gharana and Sardar Khan of the Delhi gharana. Nizami was featured as vocalist on the All India Radio. He composed music for Hindi films in Bombay before migrating to Pakistan.

In the 14th episode of our series on Hindustani musicians working as music directors for Hindi cinema, we will listen to some songs composed by Feroz Nizami. But before that, here is a recording of him presenting the raag Yaman. He sings a vilambit or slow khayal set to the 12-matra Ektaal followed by a tarana set to drut or fast Ektaal.

Play

We now visit some of the film songs he composed. The first is from the film Us Paar (1944). The accompanying text mentions that it is sung by Mukesh and Kusum Mantri.

Play

Amirbai Karnataki sings on the next track from the film Badi Baat (1944).

Play

The next song is from the film Rangeen Kahani (1947). The accompanying text mentions the singers as Feroze Nizami and Amirbai Karnataki.

Play

We end with a song from the film Jugnu sung by Noor Jehan (1947).

Play

One of India’s leading tabla players, Aneesh Pradhan is a widely recognised performer, teacher, composer and scholar of Hindustani music. Visit his website here.