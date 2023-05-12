The language and heading in the article ( “‘The Kerala Story’ review: All about Islamophobia”) clearly reveals your biases. Not only I am shocked but I am appalled that you have no empathy towards Hindu/Muslim women who are suffering because of the lack of freedom given by Muslim men. Islam has been repressing women for thousands of years. It is crucial that we address it openly and honestly in order to bring about much-needed change.

In order to empower those women who are suffering in silence. By bringing their stories to light, we can create a platform for dialogue and change. We must work together to challenge those individuals who misuse religion as a means of justifying their actions and perpetuating harmful patriarchal norms.

As an editor of a reputable publication, you have the power to amplify the voices of these women and educate your readers about the reality of their situation. By doing so, you can help to dismantle stereotypes and promote understanding within our diverse society.

I kindly request that you consider featuring articles, stories, or interviews that highlight the struggles of these women, while also showcasing the efforts of those who are working tirelessly to combat this issue. By working together, we can help to create a more just, equitable, and compassionate world for all.

Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to seeing your publication take a stand against such injustices and contribute to the betterment of our society. – Ashutosh Khanna

***

How’s that Islamophobia at all in the first place? It’s based on true story and which is widely known across the world, yet you guys find a facade of Islamophobia. It’s exactly these kind of people Muslims who should be wary of. Instead of asking the Muslims not to indulge in such practices, you guys are trying to hide, and, in a way, justify their actions. You guys are a shame on humanity, period. – Mahesh Chalva

***

This is the best film, I have ever seen. This is not Islamophobia, this is the real truth, which a pigeon like you can never see. Knowledge of English doesn’t reflect real knowledge. – Manoj K Jangra

***

You are creating so much fuss with this movie as though heaven is going to fall down. Where were you people when The Kashmir Files was released? This speaks of your highly biased write-ups. – Gopalakrishnan Easwaran

***

Kashmir story, Kerala Story, the similarities are striking. Because they are made to order. They are part of the polarisation campaign against the minority communities. If you delve deeper you will discover the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh connection. I feel it is nothing but another form (the cinematic avatar) of hate speech. Should be dealt with not by the Censor Board but by the police in accordance with the latest Supreme Court directive on hate speech. – Suresh Bhat Bakrabail

***

Your review is saddening. I’m shocked to see how can a supposed reporter or journalist or content writer what ever you are a can just ignore sheer facts in the movie. When we all know that the movie is based on true events, the way you used all your mind intellect and education to cancel the truth is appalling. People like you make me sick. Before writing plain lies next time, have some shame. – Ankit Mishra

***

It ain’t about Islamophobia really, it is about forced conversions. Why do they target Hindus? I personally have lovely friends who are Muslim and we love their company and food and have gone to many mosques in our country, but this force has to be now nipped. We as Hindus are proud of our own religion and the various rituals and so on, but conversions have to be stopped. – A SV