A lot has been written about how we can make meetings in our workplaces more effective. Fewer and shorter meetings, clearer agendas, more focused discussions, no long-winded presentations – all these desirable actions are now well known. Happily, they are even being adopted by some wise managers. But at the end of the day, the harsh truth is that we still continue to constantly be in many bad meetings which leave us in a funk. And unless we find good, practical ways of quickly recovering from such useless sessions, our entire day goes for a toss.

Listen to what Joseph Allen, a professor of occupational and environmental health at the University of Utah, has to say. He says that when an employee sits through an ineffective meeting, their brain power is essentially being drained away. From experience, I can testify that this melting of the brain then leads to a sharp decline in productivity. This happens because the mind winds down to a standstill, frustrated and even numbed by the terrible meeting that has just concluded. For all of us who have felt this mind-draining sensation after meetings, what we need is a toolkit for quick recovery. Here is a beginner’s guide based not on detailed research but on total common sense.

Half an hour of personal space

To unwind after a meeting and restore mental balance before you take up your next bit of work, you have to provide yourself at least half an hour of personal space. During this time, reflect a little on the meeting gone by, and then let it pass completely. If possible, think of some ridiculous things that were said during the meeting and smile, even if you have to occasionally laugh at yourself. Nothing is that serious, and laughter always helps. A long walk helps too. I know a colleague who promptly vanishes after each meeting, in a hurry, and I used to often wonder why he does this. Now I think I know.

A safe and comforting place

When you leave a meeting that has been particularly threatening or confrontational, it helps to dump your papers on your desk, and go immediately to a place you find safe and comforting. This could be the office canteen or a close friend’s desk or even a cafe down the road. Sit there for some time, even if you sit in complete silence. The important thing is to distance yourself physically, far away from the venue of the earlier hostilities.

Slowly, the friendly vibes return, and you find your anger or helplessness melting away. That puts you in a better position to make the mental switch to your next task.

Digital browsing

While I am not a fan of aimless digital browsing and socialising, I acknowledge that such mindless cyber-wandering often has a therapeutic effect on a disturbed mind. Therefore, I have no hesitation in recommending this practice to everyone trying to bounce back from a bad meeting. Pick up your mobile phone, browse your favourite shopping sites, WhatsApp a few random friends with lots of emojis thrown in, wander around your Facebook or Instagram. If you are particularly upset, try watching some inane Tik Tok videos. All this should work like magic. And if you are the gaming type, play a few favourite digital games. I am told that violent sort of games can even help dissipate your anger.

Like-minded colleagues

If you have had a bad meeting, it is likely that a few other participants, who are like-minded, have also suffered a similar fate. And, with experience, each of us knows who our like-minded colleagues are. So, it helps to have an informal catch-up with these colleagues post the meeting, just to compare notes. This helps build invaluable perspective on what really happened in the meeting, and why. Such conversations throw up interesting analyses of matters such as the undercurrents that ran through the meeting, or the unbearable incompetence of a few individuals who dominated the discussions. And there’s nothing like a conversation between friends to help you relax, and prepare for your next task ahead.

No more useless meetings

If you have just come out of a bad meeting, a good recovery strategy is to resolve not to attend any more poorly conducted or ineffective meetings. Make a note of the kind of meetings that put you off completely, or where nothing of value emerges, or sessions where you have little to contribute. And then tell yourself that you will not participate in any of this specific sort of meetings in the future unless you are compelled to. Then go ahead, and say a firm “No” to such meeting requests. That decision alone will lift a big weight off your shoulders and you can move forward with a spring in your step to some other work that gives you real joy.

Great coffee and tea

For many of us, the best and easiest way to recover from a bad meeting is a hot cup of coffee or tea. There is inexhaustible warmth, happiness, and magic in these wonderful beverages. Your weary body and mind will perk up right away as you sip your cappuccino or green tea and contemplate pleasant things which are far more important than the just-concluded frustrating session. Keep a nice, happy looking mug on your table for these restorative coffee breaks. And, if possible, get yourself some great tasting single-origin coffee that takes you deep into the sort of places that nourish your soul.

