In today’s edition, The Jammu and Kashmir administration has dismissed two doctors for allegedly falsifying autopsy reports in the 2009 Shopian rape and murder case, The Gambia has brought in stricter rules for Indian pharmaceuticals, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US Congress address.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References