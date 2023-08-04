In today’s edition, fresh violence in Manipur left one policeman dead, Haryana government has demolished shanties of more than 250 Muslim migrant workers in Nuh district for alleged encroachment, and the Supreme Court has suspended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in defamation case.
Scripted and hosted by Aena Thakur, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
