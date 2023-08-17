In today’s edition, Kuki MLAs in Manipur have urged the Modi government to create separate administrative posts for districts dominated by their tribal community, the Centre wants judges to exercise restraint in summoning government officials, Congress wants PM Modi to break his silence on irregularities flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

